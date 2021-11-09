Credit Suisse Group Lowers CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target to $9.20

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $9.20 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CommScope from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.52.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. CommScope has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 175.58% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CommScope by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 450,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CommScope by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,468,608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 326,584 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in CommScope by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,415,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,457,000 after purchasing an additional 937,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

