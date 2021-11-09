Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€38.00” Price Target for Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE)

Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GLE has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.68 ($33.74).

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

GLE opened at €29.81 ($35.06) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is €26.16. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 12 month high of €52.26 ($61.48).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.