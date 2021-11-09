Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $280.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $315.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $375.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.36.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $229.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.79 and a 200 day moving average of $270.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,773. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.