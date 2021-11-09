CRISPR Therapeutics AG Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($1.72) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – William Blair upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.72) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.75). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.83) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRSP. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

CRSP opened at $94.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 2.09. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $89.55 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

