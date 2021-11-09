Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRTO. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Shares of CRTO opened at $40.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.00. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. Criteo’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Criteo by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Criteo by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

