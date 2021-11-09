Critical Comparison: Kiromic BioPharma (KRBP) versus Its Rivals

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ: KRBP) is one of 232 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Kiromic BioPharma to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kiromic BioPharma and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Kiromic BioPharma Competitors 1296 4873 10463 191 2.57

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 44.70%. Given Kiromic BioPharma’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kiromic BioPharma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kiromic BioPharma N/A -$19.20 million -1.52 Kiromic BioPharma Competitors $583.01 million $24.74 million -1.33

Kiromic BioPharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kiromic BioPharma. Kiromic BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiromic BioPharma N/A -418.63% -181.71% Kiromic BioPharma Competitors -22,006.50% -123.68% -27.51%

Summary

Kiromic BioPharma rivals beat Kiromic BioPharma on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy. It has license agreements with Mercer University; CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc.; and Longwood University, as well as research and development collaboration agreements with Molipharma, S.R.L. and Leon Office (H.K.). The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

