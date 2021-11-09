Critical Contrast: First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) & TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get TFS Financial alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TFS Financial and First Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential downside of 5.85%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than TFS Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TFS Financial and First Guaranty Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFS Financial $444.65 million 12.65 $81.01 million $0.29 69.14 First Guaranty Bancshares $124.46 million 1.77 $20.32 million $2.32 9.73

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Guaranty Bancshares. First Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of TFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of TFS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. TFS Financial pays out 389.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TFS Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and First Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TFS Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares TFS Financial and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFS Financial 18.22% 4.79% 0.56% First Guaranty Bancshares 18.04% 12.63% 0.88%

Risk & Volatility

TFS Financial has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.