Critical Review: REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) & Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK)

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) and Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for REE Automotive and Omnitek Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 1 0 2 0 2.33 Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

REE Automotive currently has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 218.22%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Omnitek Engineering.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Omnitek Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Omnitek Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and Omnitek Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A N/A N/A Omnitek Engineering -36.10% N/A -33.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares REE Automotive and Omnitek Engineering’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive N/A N/A -$9.70 million N/A N/A Omnitek Engineering $880,000.00 2.01 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Omnitek Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Summary

REE Automotive beats Omnitek Engineering on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

About Omnitek Engineering

Omnitek Engineering Corp. engages in the development and sale of proprietary technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines and complementary products. Its product application includes stationary applications, global transportation industry, which includes light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty-trucks, municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company was founded on May 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

