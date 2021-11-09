Critical Review: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) vs. Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Global Ship Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A Global Ship Lease 21.69% 14.12% 5.39%

This is a summary of recent ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Global Ship Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 1 2 3 0 2.33 Global Ship Lease 0 0 3 0 3.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus price target of $55.60, suggesting a potential upside of 12.20%. Global Ship Lease has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than Global Ship Lease.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Global Ship Lease’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.43 $517.96 million $4.96 9.99 Global Ship Lease $282.81 million 3.08 $41.56 million $1.74 13.79

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Global Ship Lease. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Ship Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.4% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats ZIM Integrated Shipping Services on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc. is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations. The company was founded on May 3, 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

