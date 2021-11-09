Critical Survey: ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) vs. Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) and ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paycom Software and ANSYS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software $841.43 million 36.53 $143.45 million $2.33 219.49 ANSYS $1.68 billion 21.08 $433.89 million $5.31 76.51

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than Paycom Software. ANSYS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Paycom Software and ANSYS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software 17.31% 23.30% 5.53% ANSYS 24.92% 12.26% 8.72%

Volatility and Risk

Paycom Software has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANSYS has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.9% of Paycom Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of ANSYS shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Paycom Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of ANSYS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Paycom Software and ANSYS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software 0 4 10 0 2.71 ANSYS 1 4 3 0 2.25

Paycom Software currently has a consensus target price of $539.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.52%. ANSYS has a consensus target price of $355.25, indicating a potential downside of 12.55%. Given Paycom Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Paycom Software is more favorable than ANSYS.

Summary

Paycom Software beats ANSYS on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc. provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications. The company was founded by Chad R. Richison in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification. The company was founded by John A. Swanson in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

