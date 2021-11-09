Critical Survey: Weber (NYSE:WEBR) & Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) and Weber (NYSE:WEBR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viomi Technology and Weber’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viomi Technology $892.82 million 0.37 $26.56 million $0.52 9.08 Weber $1.53 billion 3.05 $88.41 million N/A N/A

Weber has higher revenue and earnings than Viomi Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Viomi Technology and Weber, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viomi Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Weber 0 4 3 0 2.43

Viomi Technology presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 164.83%. Weber has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.68%. Given Viomi Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Viomi Technology is more favorable than Weber.

Profitability

This table compares Viomi Technology and Weber’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viomi Technology 3.84% 19.06% 9.49% Weber N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.9% of Viomi Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Weber shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

