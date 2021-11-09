CryptoTask (CTASK) Market Capitalization Tops $611,829.16

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000575 BTC on exchanges. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $611,829.16 and $41,883.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoTask has traded down 28.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00076502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00078877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00099725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,909.57 or 1.00139388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,776.89 or 0.07044004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00020501 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,568,101 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask



