CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.68

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €72.68 ($85.51) and last traded at €70.96 ($83.48), with a volume of 88204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €71.40 ($84.00).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVD. Berenberg Bank set a €66.50 ($78.24) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €62.33 ($73.33).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion and a PE ratio of -460.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.33.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.