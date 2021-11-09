Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $60.38 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.87.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5.27%.

ADS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.28.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

