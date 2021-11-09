Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,967 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,908,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,484,000 after purchasing an additional 288,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,791 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,871,000 after acquiring an additional 414,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Phreesia by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,579,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.10.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,580 shares of company stock worth $11,296,363. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PHR opened at $74.89 on Tuesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -69.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.