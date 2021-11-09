Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,667 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 78.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,019 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 27.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Agree Realty by 10.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,206,000 after purchasing an additional 90,436 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $70.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.38.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.53.

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,670 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,443 shares of company stock worth $2,040,283. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

