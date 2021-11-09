Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) EVP Carol Jean Severyn Sells 7,500 Shares

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $1,007,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CFR opened at $135.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.71. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.61 and a 1 year high of $139.70.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.