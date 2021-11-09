Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CURLF. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

Shares of CURLF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,086. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. Curaleaf has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $18.38.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

