Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of (0.08) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $357.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.45 million.Custom Truck One Source also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CTOS traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06. Custom Truck One Source has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $375.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 24.66% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. Analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other news, Director Marshall Heinberg bought 15,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ryan Mcmonagle bought 7,074 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $47,042.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

