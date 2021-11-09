CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CYBR. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.13.

Shares of CYBR opened at $197.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.52. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $201.55.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 302.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 675,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,042,000 after buying an additional 508,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,149,000 after buying an additional 462,494 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 51.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,090,000 after buying an additional 298,851 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 18.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,058,000 after buying an additional 291,465 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $35,735,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

