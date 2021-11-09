Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,275 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.31% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.