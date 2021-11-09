D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. D.R. Horton updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DHI opened at $92.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.89. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.28.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

