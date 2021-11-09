DA Davidson Weighs in on Meridian Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Meridian in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of MRBK stock opened at $31.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49. Meridian has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The company has a market cap of $194.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. Meridian had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 21.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Meridian by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Meridian by 18.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Meridian by 7.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Meridian in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Meridian by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Meridian’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

