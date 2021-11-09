DAEX (DAX) Price Tops $0.0098 on Exchanges

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last week, DAEX has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One DAEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $78,913.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00050466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.57 or 0.00224266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00093008 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

