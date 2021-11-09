Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.89

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and traded as low as $5.63. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 851 shares.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Daiwa Securities Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a 570.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

