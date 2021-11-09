Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.06 EPS

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The shipping company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 146.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE DAC traded up $3.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,036. Danaos has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $89.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Danaos stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Danaos were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

