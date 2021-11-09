Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $79.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Danaos from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE DAC opened at $72.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.51. Danaos has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $89.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The shipping company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $2.06. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 146.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaos will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Danaos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Danaos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaos by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

