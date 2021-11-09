DAO Maker Price Tops $3.46 on Major Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 9th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $127.60 million and approximately $17.27 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 34.8% against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for $3.46 or 0.00005204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00075915 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00077647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.00101853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,604.15 or 1.00076618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,689.76 or 0.07046633 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00020476 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

