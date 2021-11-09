Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $236.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $173.00 to $236.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DDOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.62.

Datadog stock opened at $191.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $194.35.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $14,549,018.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,338,316.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 36,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $4,737,217.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,958,549.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,541,593 shares of company stock valued at $374,088,486 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Datadog by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Datadog by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Datadog by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

