Datum (DAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $913,037.08

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Datum has a market capitalization of $913,037.08 and $12,675.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datum has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Datum Profile

Datum (DAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official website is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

