Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.90. 49,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,995. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

