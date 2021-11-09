DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DCP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

NYSE DCP opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 3.41.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.