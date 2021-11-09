Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2021

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DH shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.