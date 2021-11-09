Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on DH shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.