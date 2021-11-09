Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0678 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 69.6% over the last three years.

NYSE:DDF opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.08. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

