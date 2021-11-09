DePay (DEPAY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56,782.00

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 9th. DePay has a market cap of $3.75 million and $56,782.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can now be bought for $1.80 or 0.00002678 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DePay has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00076023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00078125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00099546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,218.94 or 1.00116538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,700.24 or 0.07000589 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00020433 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.