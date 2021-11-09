Derby & Company Inc. Purchases 13,378 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Derby & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 297,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of Derby & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXH remained flat at $$22.67 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,356. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $24.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98.

