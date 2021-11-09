Desjardins Raises iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target to C$85.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAFNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$85.50 to C$89.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, iA Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.72.

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.63. iA Financial has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $61.64.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

