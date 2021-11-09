Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $260.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.72.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL opened at $229.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.47. The company has a market cap of $269.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grace Capital increased its position in PayPal by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in PayPal by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 8,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in PayPal by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 25,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in PayPal by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.