Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €19.96 ($23.49).

DEQ has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($26.94) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

DEQ traded down €0.27 ($0.32) on Tuesday, hitting €17.65 ($20.76). 103,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -12.73. Deutsche EuroShop has a twelve month low of €11.77 ($13.85) and a twelve month high of €21.68 ($25.51). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

