Devery (EVE) Trading Up 116.2% This Week

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 9th. Devery has a market capitalization of $363,875.68 and approximately $12,444.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Devery has traded up 116.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Devery Profile

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Devery is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

