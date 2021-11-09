Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.34 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.17.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

DVN opened at $44.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

