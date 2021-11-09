Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Argus

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Argus from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DVN. Truist raised their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.16.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

