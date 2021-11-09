Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $115.71 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $117.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.49 and its 200-day moving average is $87.18.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 166,986 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 33.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 675,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $63,949,000 after acquiring an additional 168,625 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

