Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,661 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nikola were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. 50.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $90,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $12,598,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

NKLA opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.66. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

