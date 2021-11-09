Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 297,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3,540.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 51,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 831.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,145,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,488 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 351.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 267,279 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 8,552.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 246,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

NYSE:ELP opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.06. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.