Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $494,000 in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,096 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Akoustis Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 269,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

AKTS stock opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKTS. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $74,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $56,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,698 shares of company stock worth $200,937. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.