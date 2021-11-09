Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 983 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,856 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WF. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Shares of WF stock opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The bank reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 7.67%.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF).

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.