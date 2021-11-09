Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes $600,000 Position in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTS International by 81.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of FTS International in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of FTS International in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in FTS International during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTS International during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

FTSI stock opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. FTS International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.51.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.86). FTS International had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 21.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FTS International, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

