Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BRP were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in BRP during the second quarter worth about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BRP during the second quarter worth about $69,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in BRP by 6.0% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of DOOO opened at $92.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.72. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $102.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.04.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.04%.

DOOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Desjardins upped their price target on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.69.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.