Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Director Larry Alan Kay Sells 275 Shares

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Director Larry Alan Kay sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $24,601.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.19. 223,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,340. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.95 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.49.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

