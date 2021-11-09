Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Director Larry Alan Kay Sells 275 Shares

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Director Larry Alan Kay sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $24,601.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.19. 223,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,340. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.95 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.49.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
